Arrest made in Fremont Street stabbing in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday night, Delano Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man to death.

Juan Pedro Gonzales, 31, was arrested for the stabbing death of 50-year-old Andre Daniel Traylor in Delano.

The killing happened on August 30th in the 600 block of Fremont Street in Delano. Police say they found 50-year-old Andre Daniel Traylor with multiple stab wounds. Traylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Juan Pedro Gonzalez. Delano Police say the case does not appear to be gang-related.

The Delano Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Contreras at 720-5532 or the DPD Tipline at 721-3369.