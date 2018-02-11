Arvin Police Department investigating a homicide

The Arvin Police Department say a man was shot and later died at a hospital Saturday evening.

Police say officers arrived in the 900th block of Wernli Court in Arvin just before 6 p.m. where they found a Hispanic man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Police say the victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

Arvin Police say this is a homicide investigation and if you have any information you are urged to contact law enforcement immediately.