Arvin Police Department investigating a homicide

The Arvin Police Department say a man was shot and later died at a hospital Saturday evening.
Police say officers arrived in the 900th block of Wernli Court in Arvin just before 6 p.m. where they found a Hispanic man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Police say the victim died at the hospital from his injuries.
Arvin Police say this is a homicide investigation and if you have any information you are urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
A homeowner in California City fought off a burglar on Saturday after they reportedly caught the suspect in the act.
Family and friends of a local boy with leukemia raised more than $1,300 from a bake sale on Saturday.
The Houchin Community Blood Bank held the last day of a blood and bone marrow drive for a Bakersfield father of two Saturday, from 8am to 1pm.