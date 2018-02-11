Arvin Police Department investigating a homicide

10:48 PM, Feb 10, 2018
55 mins ago
The Arvin Police Department say a man was shot and later died at a hospital Saturday evening. 

Police say officers arrived in the 900th block of Wernli Court in Arvin just before 6 p.m. where they found a Hispanic man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Police say the victim died at the hospital from his injuries. 

Arvin Police say this is a homicide investigation and if you have any information you are urged to contact law enforcement immediately. 

