Assemblyman Vince Fong promises to continue working to build strong state-federal relationship

Assemblyman Vince Fong released a statement on Tuesday regarding the State of the Union Address.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important conversation that must continue. Working together, we must look for ways to enhance our federal partnership to expand and rebuild California’s infrastructure. We must build new water storage and highways to support a healthy and strong Central Valley economy,” Fong said.

He also promised to continue to work with Congressman McCarthy and the federal government to "ensure we have a strong state-federal partnership to better California and the Central Valley.”