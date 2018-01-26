Assemblymember Rudy Salas responds to Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State Address

Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas responded to Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State which was delivered Wednesday.

In response, Salas praised Brown for the state's recovery and economic growth and looked forward to working with the Governor to make those goals a reality.

Read the full statement below:

"In the Governor's historic and final address, he highlighted recent achievements in the state's recovery and economic growth, and outlined plans for infrastructure, including water conveyance and storage projects. The Governor emphasized that we must work together to invest in education, health car, building the Rainy Day Fund, and helping those communities who are hit hardest by pollutants and need clean air and water. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the Governor on these priorities."



-Assemblymember Rudy Salas