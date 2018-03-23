Assemblymember Salas hosts free tax prep workshop in Wasco

Veronica Acosta
Mar 23, 2018
1 hour ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assemblymember Rudy Salas will be hosting a free tax preparation workshop in Wasco on Saturday, March 24th. 

The workshop will be held inside of the cafeteria of Karl Clemens Elementary School located at 523 Broadway Street in Wasco. 

The workshop will provide free tax return preparation to low-to-moderate income taxpayers, military veterans, the elderly, or taxpayers with a disability. 

Appointments are required to receive the services. To schedule an appointment call 661-336-6829.

Items to bring:

  • Photo ID
  • Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for all family members
  • All earning statements (W-2's, 1099's, Social Security Number, etc.)
  • Copy of prior year tax return 
  • Bank account and routing number for direct deposit
  • Tuition Fees and expenses
  • Expenses paid for child/daycare

 

