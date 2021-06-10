At least one dead in crash on Taft Highway near Sunridge Avenue

At least one person was killed in a crash on Taft Highway on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident page, two vehicles collided in the area of Taft Highway and Sunridge Avenue just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The CHP reporting hard closures in both directions on Taft Highway.

The CHP reports a fatal crash early this morning has shut down both directions of Taft Hwy at Sunride Road. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. Hwy 58 to the north and Hwy 166 to the south are alternate routes to access I-5 to and from #Taft pic.twitter.com/iPpVQppwJx — Elaina Rusk (@Elaina23ABC) June 10, 2021

It's not known when lanes will reopen.