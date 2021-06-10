Watch
At least one dead in crash on Taft Highway near Sunridge Avenue

At least one person was killed in a crash on Taft Highway on Thursday morning. Traffic is shut down in both directions.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 08:14:42-04

At least one person was killed in a crash on Taft Highway on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident page, two vehicles collided in the area of Taft Highway and Sunridge Avenue just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The CHP reporting hard closures in both directions on Taft Highway.

It's not known when lanes will reopen.

