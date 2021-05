BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An at-risk 16-year-old, who went missing Saturday morning has returned home Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Mikaila Neel went missing at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 bock of Brookside Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD confirmed she returned home safely 11 a.m. Sunday.

It is unclear how or why she went missing.