Attempted armed robbery of Lamont pizza shop ends in frustration for robber

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, March 30 at approximately 9:22 pm, security footage from the Little Caesars on Main Street in Lamont shows an individual appearing to threaten an employee with a gun as he demands money from the register.

The restaurant's franchisees say this is actually the second time this particular person has done this. According to franchisee Feghali Foods, Inc., the person is described as a mid-size Hispanic man, and they believe he lives near the restaurant.

In the video, the man is seen telling the employee to empty the register. When the employee doesn't obey, the man pulls what looks like a handgun partially out of his coat pocket and appears to threaten the employee directly. The employee says something that sounds like, "There's nothing I can do," suggesting that there is no money in the register.

According to the restaurant franchisee, after a few minutes of this, the robber became frustrated and took two pizzas instead. No one was injured.