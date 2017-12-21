Attorneys demanding to be informed of probate proceedings regarding Charles Manson

Morgan Wheeler
3:28 PM, Dec 21, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -  The Kern County Counsel has confirmed that they are wanting information of probate proceedings on Charles Manson.

Mass-murder Charles Manson died in Bakersfield at Mercy Hospital back on November 19, 2017.

Since his passing, several individuals have come forward wanting to obtain his remains. 

The County Counsel's Office is currently acting on behalf of the Kern County Sheriff Corner's Office, stated in court papers filed Wednesday, December 20. 

Officials say the next hearing is Scheduled January 8, 2018.

Charles Manson's remains are being held with the Kern County Sheriff's Corner's Office.

 

