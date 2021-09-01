August ends with 16 homicides, after east Bakersfield shooting kills one man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A grim milestone for the month of August, as Kern County closes out the month recording 16 homicides just before midnight, after one man died from a shooting in east Bakersfield on Tuesday night.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of Hill Street for a shooting.

A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound, according to KCSO.

Further investigation revealed an adult male suspect fired several shots at the victim, and then, fled in a new four-door silver sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle, call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.