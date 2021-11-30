Authorities identify woman killed in 10-vehicle crash on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the woman killed in 10-vehicle crash on Nov. 16th on Union Avenue.

Fedricia Harrison, 40, of Bakersfield, was killed in the 10-vehicle crash that happened at about 5:48 p.m. Nov. 16th in the 2100 block of Union Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to reports of a multiple vehicle crash with injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Harrison was taken to Kern Medical with critical injuries and died Nov. 19th from her injuries.

BPD's initial investigation revealed that vehicles were slowing or stopped at a red light when a Chevrolet Silverado traveling north failed to slow for traffic and struck a vehicle, said police. The collision caused a chain reaction with the vehicles moving forward and striking more vehicles.

The driver of the Silverado fled prior to police arriving, said BPD.

Speed appears to be a factor in the initial crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Bakersfield Police Department Major Collision Investigation Team officers went to Madera and arrested Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, of Madera, who is suspected of being the driver who caused the crash, said BPD.

Catarino-Reyes was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license, according to police.

Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, of Madera was also arrested and is being charged on suspicion of assisting in the driver’s escape from the scene of the collision. Catarino-Reyes was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony hit-and-run and also was driving without a driver’s license, said BPD.