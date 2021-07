BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is following reports of a deadly crash on Highway 99 near Olive Drive.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. The California Highway Patrol traffic alert page shows that several cars were involved and we know that at least one person is dead.

It's not clear what exactly led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.