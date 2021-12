BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are currently involved in a standoff with an armed robbery suspect in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating a report of an armed robbery when the suspect ran towards an apartment in the 400 block of S. Real Road.

SWAT was called in leading to a standoff with the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.