Auto Club: Bakersfield average gas price hits $6.16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's average gas price spiked to $6.16 on Friday, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The price increase is a 14-cent hike from the previous week and more than $2 higher than last year at this time.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 3rd, 2022, was $5.55 at On The Go Food Store, 2501 River Blvd.

“Memorial Day travel volume added to the demand for gasoline last weekend which had a direct impact in gas prices here in Southern California and the rest of the country,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe, in a statement.

"It is hard to know what will happen with prices, but the upward pressure will likely last in the coming weeks and months as people take summer road trips.”

The average price of gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is $6.27, which is more than 10 cents higher than last week and $1.90 more than last year.

On the Central Coast, the average is $6.18 a gallon, up 16 cents from last week and slightly less than $2 more than last year.