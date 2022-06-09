Auto Club: Bakersfield average gas prices continue to spike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield saw another double-digit spike in average gas prices on Thursday, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Gas prices in Bakersfield rose another 12 cents over the previous week to $6.14 a gallon, which is 34 cents higher than last week and more than $2 more than last year.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for gas in Bakersfield, as of 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, 2022, was $5.75 per gallon at several stations.

Nationally prices rose to $4.97 per gallon, which is an increase of 25 cents over last week, according to AAA.

California's average price set a new state record at $6.40 per gallon, a hike of 19 cents over the past week.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area saw a larger increase of 20 cents over the past week to $6.42 per gallon, which is 53 cents higher than last month and an increase of $2.17 from last year.

“Analysts are projecting significant increases in oil prices over the next year as Russian oil leaves Western markets,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe, in a statement. “Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices reached another all-time record this morning, so unfortunately the upward price pressure is continuing.”

The Central Coast also had a double-digit increase in average gas prices. It rose 19 cents to $6.32 per gallon over last week, 47 cents higher than last month, and $2.11 more than last year.