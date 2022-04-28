Auto Club: Bakersfield average gas prices fall slightly

(KERO) — The average price per gallon of gas in Bakersfield fell three cents over the past week, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price in Bakersfield was $5.75, which was 14 cents lower than last month and $1.74 higher than in 2021.

The lowest price in Bakersfield, as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28th, is $4.95 per gallon at Fastrip at 3501 Mount Vernon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in California at $5.69 remain that same as last week, while the national average rose two cents to $4.14 per gallon.

“There continues to be upward pressure on oil prices due to concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe. “As we get closer to the peak driving season of the year, the Auto Club encourages drivers to make fuel efficiency part of their daily routine.”

Average prices on the Central Coast are $5.79, while the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is seeing $5.78 per gallon.