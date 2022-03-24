Auto Club: Bakersfield average gas prices push even higher

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield continues to see record average gas prices which are, as of Thursday, March 24th, at $5.83 per gallon, said Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 12 cents higher than the previous record set last week. It's also $1.15 higher than last month and $2.04 higher than a year ago.

The lowest price in Bakersfield on Gas Buddy, as of 12:45 PM Thursday, was $5.13 at Fastrip at 805 34th Street.

Average gas prices surged past $6 in the Los Angeles/Long Beach and Ventura area with issues at two refineries been cited as a major factor, said the Auto Club.

“Los Angeles-area drivers are paying 70 cents more per gallon of gas than the most expensive area in Hawaii, ,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe, in a statement. “In addition to issues at the Torrance refinery which started on March 6 and seems to have been resolved this week, Oil Price Information Service reports that the Valero refinery in Wilmington would delay its planned restart after maintenance until the end of this month or early next month.”

On the Central Coast, the average price is $5.94, which is 14 cents higher than last week. The average gas price in California increased 9 cents to $5.88.

The Auto Club reminds drivers of the following tips to save money on gas:

Look into carpooling if you commute a significant distance. Carpooling with one other person cuts commute costs in half, and with two other people, you can cut your commute costs by two-thirds.

If you use premium unleaded fuel, make sure it is required for your vehicle, not just recommended. The Auto Club’s Automotive Research Center found that vehicles with recommended premium fuel performed safely with regular unleaded gasoline.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speed increases. Reducing freeway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because you could lose control of the vehicle.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and heavy items from your car.