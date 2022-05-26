Auto Club: Bakersfield's average gas prices top $6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's average gas prices topped $6 on Thursday, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price per gallon is $6.02, which is up four cents from last week and 27 cents higher than last month. It's also $1.96 more than last year.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield, as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 26th, 2022, was $5.29 at Varsity, 2023 Baker St., in East Bakersfield.

“Even though drivers will be paying the highest gas prices ever, we expect this to be the fourth busiest Memorial Day travel volume on record for Southern California,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe, in a statement. "Between Thursday, May 26th, and Monday, May 30th, we project 2.6 million SoCal residents will take road trips. Even with the higher gas prices traveling by automobile is still the most economical transportation.”

California's average price is $6.07, a slight increase from last week's $6.06 average.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area is average prices of $6.09, while the Central Coast is at $6.03 per gallon.