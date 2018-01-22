Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.14/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield.

This compares with the national average that has not moved in the last week to $2.53/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

The national average has increased 8.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 22 in Bakersfield have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.80/g in 2017, $2.65/g in 2016, $2.58/g in 2015, $3.56/g in 2014 and $3.63/g in 2013.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -