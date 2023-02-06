Bakersfield-ARC is platinum sponsor of Bakersfield's Night to Shine Prom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On February 10, 2023, Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church will host Night to Shine, an event to celebrate members of the special needs community with a full prom-night experience.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation in partnership with Bakersfield-ARC, who are also serving as the platinum sponsor for the evening.

"It's a night for individuals with special needs that are 14 years and older. It gives them an opportunity to experience a prom-like event, but it's more than prom, It's their moment of the year to feel extra love from the community," said Shawn Kennemer, President and CEO of Bakersfield-ARC. "It's a special night for them. It's all about them."

Guests at Night to Shine will arrive to a red carpet welcome with pictures and a cheering crowd. Inside, they'll enjoy a catered dinner and take part in karaoke and dancing. A king and queen will also be crowned at the event. Each guest will also be assigned a volunteer buddy who will spend the evening with them and make sure they experience all the Night to Shine has to offer.

This will be the first in-person Night to Shine event held in Bakersfield since 2019, when the event was placed on hold for the pandemic.

"We are so excited to see this event return in person for the hundreds of individuals that will be part of this unforgettable night," said Erika Dixon, Director of Business Development at Bakersfield-ARC. "This is the best of our community on display during the evening, from the sponsors, volunteers, and most importantly, our guests that we will be celebrating."

According to Bakersfield-ARC, Bakersfield's Night to Shine will take place as churches all over the world participate simultaneously to recognize people with special needs, and to call attention to the inclusion efforts that continue to be at the forefront of advocacy.