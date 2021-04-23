Bakersfield assembly member authors bill to curb illegal street racing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A local assembly member is helping law enforcement take action against illegal street racing.

Assembly Bill three, authored by assemblyman Vince Fong, has passed out of the California State Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support.

AB three gives law enforcement an additional tool to help curb illegal street racing activity by stopping it at its source, motor vehicle exhibition of speed.

Exhibition of speed includes performing stunts, drifting, or other activities performed at dangerous speeds to show off to a crowd or “sideshow.”

This new bill provides judges the authority to suspend an individual’s driver’s license for up to six months upon conviction.

AB three now moves to the Senate transportation committee for a hearing in the coming weeks.