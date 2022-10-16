Bakersfield celebrates PRIDE in October

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — Community members and LGBTQ+ flags filled Stramler park this weekend for the 18th annual Bakersfield Pride festival.

Whitney Weddell, a volunteer with the event says it is an opportunity for people to come and be authentically who they are, no matter what.

It is the first time the event has returned since the pandemic.

"This is the first one since COVID and that's why it was so incredibly important, and sharing in the day with everyone."

She says while pride month is in June, the Bakersfield celebration always takes place in October since the weather is cooler so everyone can enjoy the day.