Bakersfield City Council to discuss rental relief, affordable housing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council will discuss using COVID-19 relief funds to help residents who are struggling to pay their bills.

The CARES Act was enacted in March of last year providing $900 billion in pandemic relief including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program assists households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff has recommended the appropriation of over $11 million to assist in funding. If approved eligible households could be receiving some of those funds with 12 months of assistance.

According to the city's agenda, the Housing Authority of Kern County has been recommended to administer the program.

The city council will also discuss the construction of 20 affordable housing units on 22nd Street using money from the U.S. Department of Housing.

Those buildings would then prioritize senior citizens including setting some units aside specifically to house homeless people in our community.

According to the plan, construction would begin in April and finish up in May of next year. Tenants would be able to move-in sometime in June of 2022.