Bakersfield City School District to host 5th Annual Teacher Job Fair

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District is hosting its 5th Annual Teacher Job Fair.

The Fair will consist of information about the District along with breakaway sessions with on-site interviews. Special education staff, school principals, and department heads will be available to answer questions.

Interns, recent graduates, and those currently working on obtaining their credential, are encouraged to apply and attend.

First-time teachers to BCSD are offered professional development opportunities, full induction programs to clear preliminary credential for both general and special education, and coaches who can provide support and guidance.

The fair is on March 17, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Downtown Elementary School, 2021 M Street.

Officials said this year, there will be opportunities for candidates to interview for promotional positions in the District which include Academic Coach, Academic Program Leader and Intervention Specialist.

Online application and required documents must be submitted to register for the job fair. Click here to register. Online registration is open now through March 9, 2018.