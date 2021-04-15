Watch
Bakersfield College criminal justice professor talks about Derek Chauvin case

Reliance on medical evidence and biological facts
AP
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 19:35:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the trial of Derek Chauvin continues 23ABC News spoke to a criminal justice professor at Bakersfield College to help get a better understanding of the proceedings.

Dr. Tommy Tunson said that one thing that stands out to him is the reliance on medical evidence and biological facts. The defense has already stated that Chauvin's actions did not kill George Floyd but rather Floyd's condition at the time was a big factor in his death.

Dr. Tunson says this was an interesting tactic: "It has nothing to do with, what's the relevance, with 9 minutes and 49 seconds of a knee on the neck. That was my concern. "

23ABC learned Thursday that Chauvin will not testify in court citing his 5th Amendment rights.

Scripps National
6:25 AM, Apr 15, 2021

Dr. Tunson says in a trial like this one he wasn't surprised Chauvin elected not to get up on the witness stand.

"That's standard. And a good defense attorney will never put his client, especially charged in such a public and well-known case, where everybody has seen the video. I think it's a smart move because there is nothing he could have said to change what the people have seen and what the jurors have heard."

Dr. Tunson added that this move does not necessarily indicate the outcome of the trial.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

23ABC Interview: Dr. Tommy Tunson, Law Enforcement Consultant, Retired Chief of Police and Criminal Justice Professor at Bakersfield College

