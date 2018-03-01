Bakersfield College holding active shooter training sessions

Seven sessions open to students, faculty, staff

Natalie Tarangioli
10:19 AM, Mar 1, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is holding several active shooter training sessions throughout March.

The seven training sessions are open to students, faculty and staff.

The first session is on Friday, March 2 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The next three hour-long sessions will be held on Tuesday, March 6 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The last three sessions will be held on Wednesday, March 21 at the same times.

All training sessions will be held at Indoor Theater.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News