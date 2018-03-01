Bakersfield College holding active shooter training sessions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is holding several active shooter training sessions throughout March.

The seven training sessions are open to students, faculty and staff.

The first session is on Friday, March 2 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The next three hour-long sessions will be held on Tuesday, March 6 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The last three sessions will be held on Wednesday, March 21 at the same times.

All training sessions will be held at Indoor Theater.