Bakersfield College is headed Arvin; community members invited to learn about the new construction

10:40 AM, Feb 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is headed to the Arvin community, and individuals are invited to learn about the new construction Monday night.

The Bakersfield College will present the campus-wide Measure J Facilities Master Plan.

The event will be held at the Arvin Veteran's Hall, 200 Campus Drive in Arvin from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 
 

