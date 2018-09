BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Want to be a part of the Bakersfield Condors? The team is holding their annual job fair!

The Condors are looking for people to fill game night job positions. Some of the jobs include Promo Team, Ice Crew and Merchandise Sales.

The job fair will be on Thursday, September 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rabobank Convention Center in downtown Bakersfield. Opening weekend for the Condors is October 5 and 6. Candidates are encouraged to apply online.