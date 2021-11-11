Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield drafts a plan to help the community go green

items.[0].image.alt
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Climate change
Posted at 6:04 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 21:04:14-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield and TCC Community Collaborative Team drafted a plan for funding projects to reduce air pollution, strengthen the economy and improve public health in Bakersfield and Kern County.

The Bakersfield Transformative Climate Communities Plan is an initiative to identify problems in the community and create goals and intents to implement it.

The plan targets three focus points: Equitable Housing & Neighborhood Development, Mobility & Urban Greening, and Workforce Development & Economic Opportunities.

The team wants to increase housing opportunities and provide better resources for neighborhood development, create better transit and bicycling infrastructure, and create a better and safer environment for small businesses in the community.

The idea is to introduce this plan to the public and receive feedback before taking action: “The planning process is a step in the implication process.”

More details to come.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM