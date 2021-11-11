Bakersfield drafts a plan to help the community go green

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield and TCC Community Collaborative Team drafted a plan for funding projects to reduce air pollution, strengthen the economy and improve public health in Bakersfield and Kern County.

The Bakersfield Transformative Climate Communities Plan is an initiative to identify problems in the community and create goals and intents to implement it.

The plan targets three focus points: Equitable Housing & Neighborhood Development, Mobility & Urban Greening, and Workforce Development & Economic Opportunities.

The team wants to increase housing opportunities and provide better resources for neighborhood development, create better transit and bicycling infrastructure, and create a better and safer environment for small businesses in the community.

The idea is to introduce this plan to the public and receive feedback before taking action: “The planning process is a step in the implication process.”

