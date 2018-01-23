Bakersfield Fire Department shares newest Fire Engine

Morgan Wheeler
10:54 AM, Jan 23, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department took to Facebook to share the newest fire engine that was produced by the Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp.

The newly built fire engine will be permanently assigned to BFD Fire Station #11 on Stockdale Highway in early February.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News