Both Bakersfield Fire and Kern County Fire have sent crews up Northern California to assist with the Camp Fire.

The Kern County Fire Department sent 5 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 1 engine, and a Strike Team Leader. The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent 14 of their firefighters assist. This includes one Strike Team Leader, 3 of their 'light' engines, and one OES engine. Bakersfield Fire also sent 2 EMT's and 2 medics to the Alder Fire.