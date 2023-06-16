Bakersfield girl will visit San Diego thanks to Make-A-Wish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield girl is getting ready today to take off on a special adventure thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Alizah Grealish's journey began when she was only 3 months old when a trip to the emergency room turned into a life-altering discovery.

Alizah's mother, thinking her daughter had stopped breathing during a nap, took her to the emergency room where medical professionals conducted an ultrasound on her heart. The results revealed a diagnosis of congenital heart disease.

Now, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Alizah's most cherished wish of visiting San Diego is being fulfilled. On June 15, Make-A-Wish and The Learning Experience Bakersfield threw Alizah, now 4 years old, a send-off party.

Alizah's mother, Summer Grealish, shared how much this trip will mean for her and her daughter.

"She has a calendar and she marks the days every day. She is super excited, so we're ready," said Grealish.

While in San Diego, Alizah will get to visit both the San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld.