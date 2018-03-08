Bakersfield gun shop now selling bulletproof backpacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield gun shop is now manufacturing ballistic backpacks for kids and adults.

EP Armory in southwest Bakersfield confirmed with 23ABC that they're now manufacturing and selling these backpacks with several levels of protection available.

EP Armory owner Christopher Cook says the backpacks look and weigh like any standard Jansport backpack.

Cook says their manufacturing store is in Santa Clarita and they're being sold in Bakersfield.

The backpacks are currently in stock at the shop on District Boulevard near Conrad Lane.

They cost $100 and Cook says they've already sold quite a few.