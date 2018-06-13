Bakersfield Heart hospital recognized by the American College of Cardiology

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Heart hospital is being recognized by the American College of Cardiology for their expertise and commitment to treating patients with heart failure.

The Heart Hospital is the only hospital in the state of California designated as an accredited heart failure center.

Heart failure is a condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for oxygen.

The accreditation was awarded last month based on rigorous review of the staff's ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients.