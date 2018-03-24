Bakersfield High School host Fun Fest for kids with autism

Josh Sanders
6:45 PM, Mar 23, 2018

BHS invites BCSD students with autism to enjoy a super hero themed day of fun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Bakersfield High School invited Bakersfield City School District students with autism to campus for Fun Fest. This year marks the 12th year BHS has held the event.

BCSD students were paired up with high school students for a day of fun at the super hero themed carnival. 

"It's good for the kids to be around older kids, some might have siblings, some might not...on the other hand, it's great for the high school kids to see young kids with different challenges, to be able to work with them and have a good time," said Nikki Stiles, BCSD Autism Program Coordinator.   

