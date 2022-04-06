Bakersfield hires Gary Hallen as new assistant city manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced Tuesday the hiring of Gary Hallen as its new assistant city manager.

Hallen spent the last 21 years in various roles at the County of San Bernardino. He most recently was the Director of Community Development and Housing Department for the County of San Bernardino.

“My family and I are excited to come to the City of Bakersfield to serve the community in a number of ways and introduce ourselves to the new and unique opportunities that Bakersfield has as well as be a part of the growth that has and will continue to occur,” Hallen said in a statement. “The City has positioned itself well and is poised to set itself apart from the rest of California as the most business friendly place in the state. I look forward in joining the team at the City that awaits me, and I’m thrilled to be part of the leadership team and the exciting projects ahead.”

Hallen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Utah at the David Eccles School of Business.

“The breadth of Gary’s knowledge makes him a wonderful fit as an Assistant City Manager where the diversity in his experience will be invaluable for the City of Bakersfield,” City Manager Christian Clegg said in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence that he will bring the leadership and character to help our city move forward.”