Bakersfield Homeless Center recovers stolen BBQ grill near Lamont

KERN COUNTY, Calif — The Bakersfield Homeless Center has recovered their Barbecue grill that was reported stolen on Tuesday.

Speaking with 23ABC this morning Louis Gill, the CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center says it was found near Lamont, tucked into in Alley.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was then called out to verify what that it was theirs. By the time it was found the people who had already started to break it into pieces.

The grill was built by staff in October of 2019 and then gifted to Gill and the center.