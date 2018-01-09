Bakersfield Judgment Day Half Marathon set for October 14

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Judgment Day Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
You will start above Bakersfield at Lake Ming and run down Alfred Harrell Highway through Hart Park, then along the canyons and bluffs of Bakersfield.
The course will continue past Bakersfield College and then hit the flat streets of downtown and end at Sam Lynn Ball Park.
Entry Fee Includes:
Gender Specific Tech Shirt
Finisher's Hoodie
Custom Head Buff (Must Register By September 1st)
Drawstring Gear Bag
Hot Breakfast
Disposable Chip Timing
Personalized Race Bib (Must Register By Sept. 15th)
Awesome Finisher's Medal
As you can see, it will be a great Judgment Day experience!!
If you want to register you can on their website.
