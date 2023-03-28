Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield man gets 4 months in prison for 'laser strikes' on sheriff's helicopter

Andrew Hernandez, 20, of Bakersfield, was sentenced to 4 months in prison for intentionally aiming the beam of a laser pointer at KCSO's Air One, briefly disorienting the pilot.
KCSO Helicopter rescue
Courtesy of KCSO
KCSO Helicopter rescue
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 19:11:48-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, March 27, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced the sentencing of Andrew Nathan Hernandez, 20, of Bakersfield to 4 months in prison for intentionally aiming the beam of a laser pointer at a Kern County Sheriff's helicopter.

Court documents reveal that the incident happened on December 26, 2020, when Hernandez, who was attending a street race in the area of Hughes and White Lane in Bakersfield, pointed a green laser pointer at KCSO's Air One. The helicopter pilot was temporarily flash-blinded by these laser strikes.

According to a Department of Justice press release on the matter, Hernandez was identified by ground-based law enforcement and initiated a high-speed pursuit. The release says Hernandez was apprehended after a 9-minute chase that covered 11 miles.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that in 2020, they received 6,852 reports of laser strikes from aircraft pilots, which is over a hundred more than the year prior. In 2022, that number was up to 9,457.

Intentionally aiming lasers at aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law. In addition to any sentence imposed by a court, the FAA is authorized to levy fines in excess of $10,000 per incident against people who knowingly point lasers at aircraft.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson