Bakersfield man indicted for multiple firearm charges

FRESNO, Calif. - Julian Burmado, 29, from Bakersfield has been indicted for multiple firearm charges.

According to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, a grand jury returned a six-count indictment on Thursday charging him with one count of unlawfully manufacturing and dealing firearms and five counts of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registry.

According to court documents, between March 19 and November 6, 2018, Burmado manufactured and sold homemade rifles to a confidential informant. Many of the rifles had barrel lengths of less than 16 inches. Burmado did not have a license to engage in manufacturing and dealing firearms and non of the short-barrel rifles were registered according to officials.

If convicted, Burmado faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count involving possession of unregistered firearms and a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawfully manufacturing and dealing firearms.