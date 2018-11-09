Bakersfield man indicted for multiple firearm charges

Kelly Broderick
3:12 PM, Nov 9, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRESNO, Calif. - Julian Burmado, 29, from Bakersfield has been indicted for multiple firearm charges.

According to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, a grand jury returned a six-count indictment on Thursday charging him with one count of unlawfully manufacturing and dealing firearms and five counts of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registry.

According to court documents, between March 19 and November 6, 2018, Burmado manufactured and sold homemade rifles to a confidential informant. Many of the rifles had barrel lengths of less than 16 inches. Burmado did not have a license to engage in manufacturing and dealing firearms and non of the short-barrel rifles were registered according to officials.

If convicted, Burmado faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count involving possession of unregistered firearms and a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawfully manufacturing and dealing firearms.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News