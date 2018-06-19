Bakersfield man wins $2 million off $20 lottery ticket

Partly Cloudy
CA Lottery logo; photo courtesy of CA Lottery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man struck gold! Michael Taylor bought a $20 Crossword Deluxe Scratcher at the Lucky 7 Food Mart on Rosedale Highway and won $2 million dollars.
BPD released the name of an officer involved in a shooting on South Union Avenue June 14. A traffic stop led to an adult male passenger…
Caltrans put out a note to drivers warning them of potential delays on Highway 99 Wednesday.
Tuesday, a caravan of protestors traveling through California stopped in Bakersfield. A bus traveled from Irvine to Modesto to Palmdale then…
