Bakersfield man wins $2 million off $20 lottery ticket

3:09 PM, Jun 19, 2018

CA Lottery logo; photo courtesy of CA Lottery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man struck gold! Michael Taylor bought a $20 Crossword Deluxe Scratcher at the Lucky 7 Food Mart on Rosedale Highway and won $2 million dollars. 

