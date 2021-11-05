Bakersfield man wins new Chevy Trailblazer in Houchin Community Blood Bank contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One local blood donor is now also a new owner of a car after taking part in a special blood drive.

Over the past four months, every blood donor at Houchin Community Blood Bank was entered to win a new 2021 Chevy Trailblazer, courtesy of Three-Way Chevrolet.

Thursday Houchin and Three-Way announced the winner at Houchin’s Bolthouse donor center. The winner, Martin Ramirez said he was surprised and excited.

"So it was like a surprise because it was on Monday. I just got a random call. And they told me on Monday when it got better and I guess I was up for a run for the cars. Now I guess I won the car."

There were three runners-up, each given a key to the new car. Lucky Martin's key was the only one that successfully unlocked the car meaning he was the winner.