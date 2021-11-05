Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield man wins new Chevy Trailblazer in Houchin Community Blood Bank contest

items.[0].videoTitle
One local blood donor is now also a new owner of a car after taking part in a special blood drive.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 20:28:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One local blood donor is now also a new owner of a car after taking part in a special blood drive.

Over the past four months, every blood donor at Houchin Community Blood Bank was entered to win a new 2021 Chevy Trailblazer, courtesy of Three-Way Chevrolet.

Thursday Houchin and Three-Way announced the winner at Houchin’s Bolthouse donor center. The winner, Martin Ramirez said he was surprised and excited.

"So it was like a surprise because it was on Monday. I just got a random call. And they told me on Monday when it got better and I guess I was up for a run for the cars. Now I guess I won the car."

There were three runners-up, each given a key to the new car. Lucky Martin's key was the only one that successfully unlocked the car meaning he was the winner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Tickets