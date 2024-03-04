Bakersfield Model Railroad Show celebrates 30 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Celebrating 30 years of the Bakersfield Model Railroad Show. The Kern County Fairgrounds were full of model railroad enthusiasts this weekend.

Once a year, the Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society invites other modeling groups to the fairgrounds to showcase their work.

Tiffeny Villarreal, a member of the scale model club, says since she became part of the group in the early 2010s, she's loved seeing the models come to life.

"It's really fun to be creative and find out how close you can model something to real life," Villarreal said.

Tiffeny says the show began in 1994. Since then, it's been a place for people to share ideas and pass down knowledge to the next generation of scale modelers.

"You can't put a price on that. Learning from your elders and passing the information…and the fun. It's a lot of fun to build all kinds of different scales of trains and see what kind of stuff you can come up with."

This year's participants brought their creative side. Displays included realistic models of Southern Pacific Trains, police cars, a tornado cloud with lighting and even some fictitious dragons along the tracks.

"Our train layouts are really fun," Villarreal said. "These guys bring all kinds of different train layouts, all kinds of different scales."

Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout this year, and they look forward to welcoming back model railroad lovers next season.

