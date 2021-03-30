Bakersfield Museum of Art set to reopen on Tuesday, three new exhibits available

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is once again opening its doors to the public.

The museum - closed due to the pandemic - is able to reopen since Kern County moved into the Red Tier in the state's reopening system.

Three new exhibits will be available, one highlighting the Bakersfield sound.

Visiting hours start at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and end at 4 p.m. through Saturday.

Members and guests will notice the following changes we’ve made to our operations in order to help contain the spread of COVID19:

Face coverings are required for entry of all guests , except children under age 5 and those for whom medical conditions preclude wearing face coverings.

, except children under age 5 and those for whom medical conditions preclude wearing face coverings. Acrylic sneeze guards have been installed at the front desk.

have been installed at the front desk. Increased cleanings of high traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces will happen before, during, and after open hours.

will happen before, during, and after open hours. Physical distancing markers and signage reminding guests about social distancing have been installed throughout our exhibition spaces.

reminding guests about social distancing have been installed throughout our exhibition spaces. Hand sanitizing stations are also available throughout the museum.

are also available throughout the museum. All on-site staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, while some staff members continue to work from home.

To see the museum's guidelines visit its website.