Bakersfield National Cemetery honors Vietnam veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield National Cemetery will be honoring Vietnam veterans as part of the Vietnam War's 50th Anniversary.

The commemoration ceremony will take place on Monday, March 27th at 10 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd.

The ceremony will honor the servicemen and women who fought in the Vietnam War. There will be a moment of silence, Honor Guard and guest speaker Joe Drew, U.S. Army helicopter pilot and Vietnam War veteran.

The public is invited to attend the commemoration ceremony.

Vietnam War veterans are welcomed to visit the Bakersfield National Cemetery's office to receive a keepsake pin or can call 661-867-2250.