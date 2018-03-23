Bakersfield National Cemetery honors Vietnam veterans

Veronica Acosta
4:06 PM, Mar 23, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | vietnam war | moment of service
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield National Cemetery will be honoring Vietnam veterans as part of the Vietnam War's 50th Anniversary. 

The commemoration ceremony will take place on Monday, March 27th at 10 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. 

The ceremony will honor the servicemen and women who fought in the Vietnam War. There will be a moment of silence, Honor Guard and guest speaker Joe Drew, U.S. Army helicopter pilot and Vietnam War veteran. 

The public is invited to attend the commemoration ceremony. 

Vietnam War veterans are welcomed to visit the Bakersfield National Cemetery's office to receive a keepsake pin or can call 661-867-2250. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News