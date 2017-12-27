Bakersfield Police arrest man for possession of a firearm, stolen vehicle and narcotics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man following a traffic stop in east Bakersfield on Tuesday.



Officials said officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Alameda Avenue near Haley St. and Bernard St.

The driver failed to stop for officers and led them on a short, slow-speed pursuit.

During the pursuit, a loaded, stolen firearm was discarded by the driver and located by responding officers.

After discarding the firearm, police said the driver yielded and was taken into custody.

The driver, Mario Santacruz, was arrested for firearm possession, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics.

Bakersfield Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 327-7111.