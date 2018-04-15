Bakersfield Police arrest three drivers for suspicion of DUI during Saturday night checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police officers held a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Saturday night and arrested three people for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The checkpoint was held between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Hageman Road near Riverlakes Drive.

A total of 1,093 cars were screened by officers. Nine drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety level.

11 drivers were cited for driving without a license or a suspended license.