BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You might want to be extra careful about making sure you have your seatbelt on over the next couple of weeks.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue through June 4.

During the safety campaign, Bakersfield police are expected to have more officers on patrol looking for people who are not wearing their seatbelts while driving.

They're also asking drivers to be safe on the road, especially over Memorial Day weekend.