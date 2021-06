BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Wednesday.

It will take place at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests in the area.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, you're encouraged to call 9-11.