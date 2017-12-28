Bakersfield Police Department officers host coffee with a cop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be hosting coffee with a cop on Thursday, Dec. 26th.

Coffee with a cop will be held at Starbucks located at 9200 Rosedale Hwy. starting at 11 a.m. all the way up until 1 p.m.

Officers will be available to answer questions as well as meet members of the community. If you have any questions regarding the event you can contact the BPD Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3051.